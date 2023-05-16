LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Four people, including an infant and a toddler, were injured in a 3-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.

Eighteen-year-old Andrya Marshall told police she was driving a Chevy Equinox on US 20 and took her eyes off the road “for only a short amount of time,” according to the release. She told police that when she looked back up, a Chevy Trailblazer was stopped in front of her and she couldn’t avoid hitting the back of the SUV.

Police said Marshall had an 8-month-old and a 3-year-old in car seats in the Equinox. All three were reportedly taken to the hospital for neck and head pain.

The driver of the Trailblazer, 28-year-old Kody Faulkner, said he was waiting for oncoming traffic to clear so he could turn in to Riverside RV on US 20. He told police that while he was waiting to turn, the Equinox crashed into the back of his SUV, pushing his vehicle into a Chevy Silverado.

Police said Faulkner was also taken to the hospital.

The release said 36-year-old Mark Bontrager was driving the Silverado and told police he was in front of Riverside RV on US 20 when the crash happened and the Trailblazer was pushed into the back of his truck on the driver’s side.