FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location.

California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first outside of Indianapolis.

A company spokesman says the target date for the grand opening of the store at 5909 Covington Road will be February 1, 2023. The store is located near West Jefferson and Time Corners.

California Burger specializes in, you guessed it; burgers which are described as being home made. They also offer a variety of other sandwiches as well as appetizers that include include okra and zucchini.

For the sweet tooth, California Burger has ice cream offerings that include floats, sundaes and even banana splits.