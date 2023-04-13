ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic will be slowed overnight Saturday on a section of I-469, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

Starting around 9 p.m. Saturday, INDOT said rolling slowdowns will be in place in both directions of I-469 between mile-marker 8, south of Winchester Road, and mile-marker 17.8, north of Minnich Road.

Traffic will be slowed down to 10 mph, with each rolling slowdown lasting no longer than 20 minutes, INDOT said. There will then be a 20-minute gap between each rolling slowdown.

INDOT said the work is expected to be complete by 11 a.m. Sunday. Crews are replacing an electric transmission system.

Rolling slowdowns will again be in place the next weekend, INDOT said, and a specific schedule for the second round has not yet been released.