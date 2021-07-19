INDOT to hold statewide hiring fair; wages starting at $19/hour

Highway technician starting pay is now $20.00 per hour with a valid CDL and $19.00 per hour without a CDL.

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a statewide hiring fair in Elkhart on Thursday.

According to INDOT, open positions include Highway Technician 3 and Highway Technician 2 Shared Workforce. Highway technician starting pay is now $20.00 per hour with a valid CDL and $19.00 per hour without a CDL.

INDOT says HR representatives will be available to provide information about other open positions, answer any questions, and help candidates through the application process.

The event will take place at the Elkhart Sub-district located at 58905 County Road 9, Elkhart, IN 46517. It starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m.

Visit INDOTjobs.com to learn more, or text INDOT Careers to 468311 to receive additional job postings.