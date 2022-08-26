FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be taking a deeper look at ways to improve US 30.

In a conference held Aug. 26, they unveiled a two year plan that aims to gather data from users of the roadway in order to find alternatives.

The anticipated timeline of the program

The plan is part of the Planning and Environmental Linkages Study, which balances finding transportation solutions and alternatives while keeping the environment in mind.

Those alternatives to how it currently functions are currently limitless as far as INDOT is concerned.

“It’s essentially a clean slate. There isn’t much of anything off the table at this point,” said Natalie Garrett, strategic communications director at INDOT.

To find those solutions, INDOT is asking anyone who uses the road to give feedback and solutions to the issues they face when using US 30 right now.

A website for US 30 and US 31, which will be receiving the same study, are one of the places feedback can be given, but more avenues to give feedback are expected soon.