GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A “serious” crash on Interstate 69 near Marion has all southbound lanes blocked and traffic significantly backed up, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

(Photo provided by Nick Miller)

According to INDOT’s Trafficwise website, a crash happened Friday afternoon on I-69 just south of State Road 18.

Nick Miller sent WANE 15 a photo of the crash showing six beams that crashed through the windshield of a semitruck.

As a result, INDOT reported that all southbound lanes of I-69 are blocked.

(Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation)

Traffic cameras on the website show traffic north of the crash being at a standstill.

Authorities have not said if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

INDOT expects the lanes to be blocked for multiple hours.

Just after 6:00 p.m., INDOT reported another crash on I-69 north of the first crash, but it is not known if the two crashes are related.