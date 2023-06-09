GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A “serious” crash on Interstate 69 near Marion has all southbound lanes blocked and traffic significantly backed up, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).
According to INDOT’s Trafficwise website, a crash happened Friday afternoon on I-69 just south of State Road 18.
Nick Miller sent WANE 15 a photo of the crash showing six beams that crashed through the windshield of a semitruck.
As a result, INDOT reported that all southbound lanes of I-69 are blocked.
Traffic cameras on the website show traffic north of the crash being at a standstill.
Authorities have not said if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.
INDOT expects the lanes to be blocked for multiple hours.
Just after 6:00 p.m., INDOT reported another crash on I-69 north of the first crash, but it is not known if the two crashes are related.