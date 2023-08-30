INDOT traffic cameras show northbound I-69 traffic at a standstill just south of the crash Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo provided by INDOT)

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A “serious” crash on Interstate 69 in Grant County has shut down northbound traffic, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

INDOT traffic cameras show northbound I-69 traffic at a standstill just south of the crash Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Photo provided by INDOT)

INDOT’s Trafficwise website reported the crash happened on I-69 a few miles southeast of Gas City, although it is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

The crash initially shut down all lanes on I-69 in both directions, but the southbound lanes opened up around 2:50 p.m., according to INDOT.

It is not yet known if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

Officials expect the lane closures to last for multiple hours.