NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) held a public meeting Wednesday to discuss the future of State Road 930 and Maplecrest Road – near where New Haven and Fort Wayne meet.

The purpose of the hearing was to address and discuss ways to improve traffic flow and to reduce the number and severity of crashes.

According to research provided by INDOT, over 151 total crashes have occurred around the intersection between 2017 and 2020.

The research also showed that 58% of the crashes are rear end collisions and are primarily caused by congestion at the intersection.

A study performed by INDOT revealed that the primary cause of congestion at the intersection is the left turn phase at the intersection.

Options were considered that remove the ability to turn left and alternatives were evaluated based on right-of-way impacts, utility impacts, construction costs, access to adjacent properties and traffic flow.

INDOT officials proposed several different roadway alternatives to help improve traffic flow but ultimately decided that a quadrant roadway would prove to be most beneficial.

Essentially, traffic would turn left on the quadrant road instead of the intersection.

The quadrant roadway would also bring along more streetlights, new sidewalks, new curb and gutter enclosed system.

A few city utilities may have to relocate if this project comes to fruition.

A few on the list include Frontier, Zayo, and NIPSCO Gas.

If approved, this project is set to break ground in spring 2024 and hopefully be finished by fall 2025.

Organizers encourage residents with any questions, concerns, or comments about the proposed new roadway to visit their website.