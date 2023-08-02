(Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation)

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) project will temporarily close a ramp from U.S. 30 to northbound Interstate 469 (I-469), according to INDOT.

The ramp will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 7, and the closure is expected to last approximately one week.

Crews will be working on concrete patching and joint repair on the ramp, according to INDOT.

While the ramp is closed, INDOT recommended motorists take southbound I-469 to the Minnich Road exit in order to get on northbound I-469.