FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials say construction projects through the Indiana Department of Transportation will be suspended on Memorial Day weekend.

Starting at noon Friday, INDOT said road work will be suspended until Tuesday morning.

The public relations director for the northeast Indiana district said some work zones will temporarily pull back to accommodate traffic, but there will still be many restrictions and closures on roads.

