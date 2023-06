(Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation)

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — An overturned semitruck has shut down an Interstate 469 exit ramp near General Motors’ Fort Wayne Assembly plant, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

INDOT’s Trafficwise website showed a photo of the overturned semitruck halfway on the exit ramp from westbound I-469 to southbound I-69.

The exit ramp will be closed for multiple hours, according to INDOT.

It is not known if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.