(WANE) — An overturned semitruck has a sizable portion of all lanes of U.S. 30 closed as authorities work to clear the scene, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

INDOT announced via its Trafficwise website U.S. 30 is closed between state Route 5 in Larwill and E. Mill Street in Pierceton.

It is not yet known when or how the crash occurred.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.