BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Downed power lines have shut down a section of State Road 124 in Bluffton, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

INDOT reported on its Trafficwise website that downed power lines have blocked all lanes of State Road 124 between State Road 1 and Eastmoor Drive.

WANE 15 reported a severe thunderstorm warning in the area earlier Thursday, but it is unclear what caused the downed power lines.

INDOT reported that the road will be blocked for multiple hours.