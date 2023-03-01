WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 near Columbia City involving a semitruck has slowed traffic in the area, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and Whitley County dispatchers.

INDOT is reporting on its Trafficwise website that a crash involving a semitruck happened at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Lincoln Way Road just east of Columbia City, but Whitley County dispatchers told WANE 15 the crash actually happened at the intersection of U.S. 30 and W. Lincolnway, which is on the western edge of Columbia City.

Authorities did not report when the crash happened, and it is not yet known if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

WANE 15 will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.