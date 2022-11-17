NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash involving a semitruck on U.S. 24 near I-469 left two people dead and another in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD).

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a semitruck at approximately 2:24 p.m.

An investigation showed the SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 24 and was slowed in traffic as it approaching upcoming construction when the semitruck struck the SUV from behind, according to police.

Police say two occupants in the SUV were deceased at the scene, and a third occupant was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semitruck was not injured in the crash, according to police.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the left lane of eastbound U.S. 24 will be closed for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the ACSD, the Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.