FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northbound traffic on a stretch of I-69 south of Illinois Road is backed up following a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

According to INDOT, the crash happened just south of Illinois Road and has shut down the left lane of northbound I-69.

Google Maps shows traffic is stalled in the northbound lanes of I-69 from just south of Illinois Road to Jefferson Boulevard.

Traffic is expected to be backed up for multiple hours, according to INDOT.

WANE 15 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.