FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 near Goshen Road that has traffic backed up significantly.

Authorities sent a mobile push alert notifying residents that the Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on I-69 near Goshen Road.

The mobile push alert also reported that all northbound lanes in the area are shut down.

Traffic cameras from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) show the scene of the crash, which is somewhere in the vicinity of Goshen Road and the Leesburg Road overpass.

Indiana State Police told WANE 15 that the crash involved five vehicles and one person suffered injuries in the crash, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

Traffic on I-69 by the Leesburg Road overpass (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation) Traffic on I-69 by Illinois Road (Photo provided by the Indiana Department of Transportation)

The traffic cameras also show that the crash has caused a traffic jam that extends to Illinois Road.

INDOT reported that the northbound lanes are expected to be closed for multiple hours.

On Monday, a different crash happened in the same area that caused significant traffic delays.

WANE 15 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.