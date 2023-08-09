FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic is back to normal crash on Interstate 469 on Fort Wayne’s northeast side has shut down one lane and stalled traffic in the area, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

According to INDOT’s Trafficwise website, the crash happened on I-469 between I-69 and Maplecrest Road, and INDOT’s traffic cameras appear to show an overturned semitruck.

Dispatchers confirmed police are at the scene of an “injury accident,” but the severity of those injuries are unknown.

Traffic on I-469 just east of the crash (Photo provided by INDOT)

The crash had shut down the right lane heading toward I-69 for over an hour, and Google Maps showed the crash had backed up traffic past Maplecrest Road while authorities worked to clear the scene.