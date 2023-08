ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on State Road 1 in northeast Allen County has shut down all lanes in both directions, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

According to INDOT’s Trafficwise website, the crash has shut down State Road 1 between Devall and McNabb roads near Hurshtown Reservoir.

The stretch of State Road 1 will be closed for multiple hours, according to INDOT.

It is not yet known if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.