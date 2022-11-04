FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to its existing traffic cameras, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) now offers livestream feeds that show video of traffic with minimal delay on major highways across Indiana.

In the Fort Wayne area, INDOT offers over two dozen livestream feeds and traffic cameras along certain spots of Interstate 69 and Interstate 469 via INDOT’s Trafficwise website.

Although the cameras are not a new feature, the livestream feeds are new and were installed Oct. 31, according to Hunter Petroviak, public relations director for INDOT Northeast Indiana.

Petroviak said the livestream feeds will allow both the public and INDOT to monitor traffic and roadway conditions in close to real-time, which will allow both parties to make timely decisions regarding potential conditions or hazards.

INDOT will be monitoring public engagement with the livestream feeds on its website and mobile app and hopes the new feature will be helpful for those who use Trafficwise.

INDOT also plans to add new cameras to Interstate 69 in DeKalb and Steuben counties in 2024.