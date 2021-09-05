‘Indinia’ football? Hoosiers misspell jersey ahead of Iowa game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (FOX59) – The last time IU football played a game, there was a bit of controversy about the Hoosiers’ jerseys as the Big Ten logo was noticeably absent following what many perceived a slight to the Hoosiers regarding their bowl selection.

Well, the 2021 season started off with some more jersey fun.

OUR Indinia Hoosiers pic.twitter.com/CAPb4Keenm — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2021

In a tweet posted, and since deleted, by IU’s official athletics account, the jersey of freshman running back David Holloman read, “Indinia.”

But hey, at least the Big Ten logo was back.

Screenshots of the jersey gaffe quickly circulated across the internet, with many people weighing in to joke about the mistake.

And that wasn’t the only mistake IU made that day. Michael Penix Jr. threw two first-half interceptions that were returned for touchdowns as No. 18 Iowa beat No. 17 Indiana 34-6 on Saturday.

The Indianapolis Star contributed to this story.