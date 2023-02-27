SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WANE) U.S. News and World Report has released a list of the Top 17 Amusement Parks in the United States and one of the attractions is located in Indiana.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus was on the list that also included Disney World in Orlando and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

The following is an excerpt from the U.S. News report:

Located in southern Indiana, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari aims to offer family fun for thrifty travelers. Guests get complimentary soft drinks, sunscreen, Wi-Fi and parking at the property, and admission includes access to both the amusement park and the adjoining water park. Famous rides include the Thunderbird steel roller coaster, which propels riders from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, as well as the Cheetah Chase water coaster, which sends families on a wet and wild ride filled with a water-powered launch. U.S. News and World Report

Holiday World is located between Evansville and Louisville, Kentucky in southern Indiana.