Indiana’s governor asks court to review emergency law ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is asking the state’s high court to review a ruling that upheld a new law giving legislators more power to intervene during public health emergencies.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday he has appealed the Marion County judge’s ruling to Indiana Supreme Court to seek “clarity and finality on this important issue.”

The Republican-dominated Legislature advanced the law this spring following criticism from conservatives over a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions Holcomb had imposed by executive order. Holcomb sued in April.

A Marion County judge upheld the law in an Oct. 7 ruling.