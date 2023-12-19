INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Henry Holcomb, a miniature schnauzer, known across Indiana as belonging to Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb, has passed away at the age of 13.

Henry with First Lady Janet Holcomb

Henry gets a belly rub from Governor Eric Holcomb

Henry loved car rides

Henry spends some quiet time with Governor Eric Holcomb

Henry weighs in on policy during a conversation with Governor Eric Holcomb

Henry loved the outdoors and spent lots of time at Indiana State Parks

Henry became quite the celebrity and even had multiple social media accounts on Facebook, X, and Instagram @FirstDogHenry.

Governor Holcomb issued the following statement following Henry’s passing: