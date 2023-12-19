INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Henry Holcomb, a miniature schnauzer, known across Indiana as belonging to Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb, has passed away at the age of 13.
Henry became quite the celebrity and even had multiple social media accounts on Facebook, X, and Instagram @FirstDogHenry.
Governor Holcomb issued the following statement following Henry’s passing:
Henry brought so much joy to Hoosiers young and old, two-legged and four-legged alike. He was more than a family pet to me and Janet as he gifted us daily with his funny, loving ways that we’ll treasure forever.
We thank everyone for embracing Henry and following his journey as the First Dog of Indiana. It warmed our hearts as we travelled the state to be met with the question, “How’s Henry?”
Henry’s exuberance for life will be missed, and his place in our hearts never replaced.Governor Eric J. Holcomb