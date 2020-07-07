Indianapolis to welcome in-state visitors back with hotel deals this summer

Indianapolis, Ind. – Visit Indy has announced their new “You’ve Earned It!” campaign, offering Indiana residents deals on hotel stays in the capital city through Labor Day.

From July 3 through September 7, in-state visitors with a valid Indiana license can take advantage of up to 50% off hotel stays at nearly 30 properties across the city. Rates start as low as $69 at the Hampton Inn Downtown while other top hotels are providing rates under $100, including The Westin, Hyatt Regency, Hilton and Hyatt Place Downtown.

Alongside the IndyStar, Visit Indy surveyed 8,000 Hoosiers and learned that 86% of Hoosiers will take their next trip by car and 43% are seeking a trip offering a discount – so Visit Indy came together with their hotel partners to offer both.

Indy attractions, restaurants and hotels have rolled out safety precautions and new protocols to keep visitors safe and healthy. Top attractions in close proximity to participating hotels include The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, White River State Park, and the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields. Check out this page to understand how Indy venues are implementing safety precautions during your stay.

Visit Indy’s Communications Manager Nate Swick says it’s the perfect solution for many who’ve had to sacrifice travel plans this year.

“All of our hotels and attractions have gone through some pretty extensive cleaning and adopted new protocols that they’re excited about. You’ve earned a getaway and we’ve been putting in extensive work to make sure it’s safe and accessible for everyone across the state,” said Swick on Monday.

The mission of Visit Indy is to increase Indianapolis economic growth by strategically selling the destination to conventions, meetings, events, and leisure travelers. According to Rockport Analytics, 30 million visitors provide $5.6 billion in total economic impact annually and support 82,900 full-time-equivalent jobs in Central Indiana. For more information, www.VisitIndy.com.