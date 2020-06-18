Indianapolis sued to stop used of tear gas in protests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters who were met with tear gas and other weapons by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department while demonstrating against police brutality sued the city Thursday to halt the use of the chemical agents and projectiles.

The federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Indy10 Black Lives Matter and individual protesters by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

It argues that the use of chemical agents and projectiles for crowd control violates the First Amendment.

IMPD has used tear gas and pepper balls against protesters during several demonstrations following the the shooting death of a black man, Dreasjon Reed, by an Indianapolis police officer and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.