Indianapolis center offers hope to Hoosiers with rare blood disorders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center is the only hemophilia treatment center in the state and travels regularly to care for affected Hoosiers.

The Center’s treatments are not just limited to hemophilia, but also sickle cell anemia, thrombosis, von Willebrand Disease, and other rare blood disorders. They announced over 70 studies in progress to advance therapies and treatments.

Even though IHTC is based in Indianapolis, they travel multiple times a year across the state with a whole team of specialists.

“For those who have bleeding disorders, we have to treat everybody,” said Dr. David Hedrick of IHTC, “We take our clinic, our doctors, our nurses, our physical therapists, our social workers… and we set up temporary clinics in Fort Wayne for example… anywhere in the state where they need our help.”

In Fort Wayne, the IHTC works closely with Lutheran Hospital to ensure that their patients are getting the best care even when they’re not in town.

Dr. Hedrick also said that the Center works with elected officials to advocate funding for treatment for all their patients.