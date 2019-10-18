Indiana woman found guilty for bus stop deaths of 3 kids

FILE – This undated file photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. (Indiana State Police via AP)

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — A jury has found a 24-year-old Indiana woman guilty of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.

Alyssa Shepherd was found guilty of three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash that killed 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. She faces 21 years in prison when she is sentenced on Wednesday, December 18.

It comes nearly one year after the siblings were hit and killed as they crossed the road to get on their school bus.

This undated family photo provided by Elgin Ingle shows Alivia Stahl, center, and her twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle. (Elgin Ingle via AP)

Shepherd was found guilty of:

Three counts of reckless homicide

One count of criminal recklessness resulting in serious bodily injury

Misdemeanor passing a school bus with stop arm extended resulting in injury

On the morning of October 30th, 2018, police said Shepherd went around a school bus that was stopped with its lights flashing and stop arm extended on a state highway in Rochester.

As she came around the bus, her pickup truck slammed into 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason, their 9-year-old sister Alivia, and one other child who was badly hurt.

Police arrested Shepherd later that day and booked her into the Fulton County Jail.

Since the incident, the school district has relocated the bus stop to a safer location.

State lawmakers have also passed a law that enforces stricter punishments for drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus. They even named it MAX Strong in honor of Mason, Alivia, and Xzavier.