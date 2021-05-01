Indiana University issues shelter in place order, person with gun near campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – In a series of tweets, Indiana University issued a “shelter in place” order for their Bloomington campus due to a report of an individual with a gun by the 1700 block of N Lincoln around 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning.
IU made the announcement on their Twitter and asked students to “Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions.” The university also asked anyone with knowledge of the individual to call 911.
IU lifted the order around 3:56 a.m. after Bloomington police felt the area was safe. Police did not locate the person with a gun.
The official Indiana University twitter page did not have further updates.