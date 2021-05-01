Indiana University issues shelter in place order, person with gun near campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – In a series of tweets, Indiana University issued a “shelter in place” order for their Bloomington campus due to a report of an individual with a gun by the 1700 block of N Lincoln around 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning.

IU made the announcement on their Twitter and asked students to “Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions.” The university also asked anyone with knowledge of the individual to call 911.

IU Bloomington Alert! A subject with a gun has been reported near 1700 block N Lincoln. Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) May 1, 2021

IU lifted the order around 3:56 a.m. after Bloomington police felt the area was safe. Police did not locate the person with a gun.

IUB FINAL UPDATE: Stay vigilant. Shelter in place lifted. Bloomington police have not located armed subject last seen near 1700 N Lincoln. Call 911 with info. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) May 1, 2021

Bloomington police feel that there is no continued threat in the area. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) May 1, 2021

The official Indiana University twitter page did not have further updates.