Indiana to begin PPE deliveries to schools next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — As the fall school semester nears, the state is looking to help schools prepare to teach through the pandemic recommendations.

Indiana has been able to accumulate 26 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Hoosiers stay sanitary during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are preparing to start shipping that PPE to schools as we get closer to the new academic year.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has managed to stockpile 3 million reusable masks specifically intended to be sent to schools around the state. IEDC Chief of Staff Luke Bosso said 472 school corporations, including private and charter schools, are set to receive a portion of it. The state used a survey through the Department of Education to determine how many of those reusable masks each school will get, with the goal of providing each student with more than one mask.



The state will also send out 500 adult-sized disposable masks as well as either 10 gallons of hand sanitizer or 100 bottles of two-or-four ounce hand sanitizer. Deliveries will start on Monday, with those schools that will start sooner getting theirs first.

East Allen County Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools, and Fort Wayne Community Schools said they are still working out the details for their back to school plans.