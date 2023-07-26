Renderings for the new scoreboard Indiana Tech will be adding to Warrior Athletic Field (Photo provided by Indiana Tech)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech’s Warrior Athletic Field will soon receive an upgrade.

Documents show Indiana Tech will be adding a new scoreboard to the field, which hosts the university’s soccer and lacrosse matches.

The scoreboard will cost around $50,000 and will be located on the field’s south side.

Indiana Tech built Warrior Athletic Field in 2005, and the facility represents one of the few fields in the NAIA that has its goals facing east and west, according to the university.

The scoreboard is expected to be installed by Aug. 1.