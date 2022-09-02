FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through the company’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative.
Indiana Tech created a plan for the funding called “Industry 5.0 Talent Pathway through Indiana Tech STEAM Academy,” which will expand the university’s existing camp offerings for K-12 students, create new summer camps and develop a variety of after school programs.
“Indiana Tech has long provided quality summer camp programs for youth interested in STEM fields,” said Indiana Tech President Karl W. Einolf. “This new grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. will allow our university to take these offerings to a new level.”
Indiana Tech will use the funding to support nine new and existing programs:
- Career Pathway Program – This is an integrated supplemental program for each camp participant in Indiana Tech’s STEAM Academy. Participants will hear firsthand experience from professors who have had long careers in the industry, as well as meet with admissions staff to discuss career goals and college choices.
- Creativity Camp – This is a new week-long summer program for K-12 students with activities such as live broadcasting, creative writing and e-sports being some of the topics.
- Cyber Patriot Summer Camp – This existing camp immerses children in a cyberspace experience through in-depth training and hands-on application.
- Girls Who Code – This will be a new year-long youth program designed to change the perception and misconceptions of the STEM fields.
- High School STEM Camp – This camp introduces high school students to engineering, computer science, biology and technology in a fun and memorable way.
- Indiana Tech Explorers Post 2829 – This is an existing year-long program offered in partnership with Boy Scouts of America that includes coding, electronics, robot construction and the National Robotics Challenge.
- Kids Robotics Academy – This is a new year-long program for K-12 students to build and design robots.
- Middle School Build + Learn STEM Camp – This existing camp will expand from a week-long camp to a summer and year-long camp that offers hands-on learning experiences for middle school students. The program is designed to explore science, engineering, math and technology subjects.
- Sciences Camp – This is a new program that will focus on science activities across physical, biological, social and behavioral sciences.