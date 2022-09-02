FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through the company’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative.

Indiana Tech created a plan for the funding called “Industry 5.0 Talent Pathway through Indiana Tech STEAM Academy,” which will expand the university’s existing camp offerings for K-12 students, create new summer camps and develop a variety of after school programs.

“Indiana Tech has long provided quality summer camp programs for youth interested in STEM fields,” said Indiana Tech President Karl W. Einolf. “This new grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. will allow our university to take these offerings to a new level.”

Indiana Tech will use the funding to support nine new and existing programs: