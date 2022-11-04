INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A commission of Indiana’s highest court is seeking to discipline Wells County Prosecutor Andrew Carnall over a traffic stop involving his son this past summer.

The Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission filed a disciplinary complaint against Carnall on Thursday accusing him of professional misconduct.

The complaint calls for Carnall to be given an unspecified punishment and repay expenses the court used in its investigation.

Previously, Carnall reported himself to the disciplinary commission after involving himself into his son’s traffic stop during the early morning hours of July 2.

According to court records, Carnall’s son was pulled over by a Wells County Sheriff’s deputy on the suspicion of driving under the influence. During the stop, Carnall’s son became belligerent with the deputy and refused to take a breath test, court records said.

The deputy then called Carnall, and then allowed him to speak to his son, court documents said. Carnall asked his son to cooperate with the deputy, and then asked the deputy if he could come and pick up his son.

According to court records, the deputy allowed Carnall to do so.

A month after the traffic stop and as news that Carnall was under investigation spread, he released this statement to various media:

“A few weeks ago in the early morning hours, I was awakened by a law enforcement officer who had my son pulled over for speeding and suspected drinking and driving. After a brief discussion, I made a poor decision to request that I come and get my son.”

The state supreme court will now review the disciplinary commission’s recommendation, though there is no timetable to how long Carnall’s case will wind through the legal system.