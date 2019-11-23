Indiana state trooper shot, wounded during standoff

BROOKSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a trooper has been shot and wounded during a standoff at a southern Indiana home.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the trooper’s injuries in Saturday morning’s shooting are not believed to be life-threatening. The officer was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Wheeles says a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting, which occurred about 8 a.m.

He said in tweet that the officer is a member of a state police SWAT unit that was dispatched to the home. Additional details were not immediately released.

The Madison Courier reports police arrived before 4 a.m. at the home along State Road 56 in the Jefferson County town of Brooksburg, about eight miles (12.8 kilometers) east of the historic Ohio River city of Madison.

