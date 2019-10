WARNING: Content below may be graphic for some.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne District for Indiana State Police is warning drivers to be on lookout for deer after a trooper crashed with one this weekend.

In a tweet, Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker warns drivers to be cautious after Trooper AJ Repass crashed with a deer overnight near Bluffton. Walker said the trooper is doing well after the collision.