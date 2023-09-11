GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police served a warrant at a house in Garrett on Monday afternoon, and the school district announced dismissal was delayed for many students.

An email sent to families in the Garrett Keyser Butler district said there was an “active situation” that delayed dismissal at area schools.

Sometime around 2 p.m., police served a warrant at a house near the schools, ISP confirmed. It’s not confirmed what caused the situation to last so long, but a WANE 15 crew at the scene saw a man come out of the house in handcuffs just before 4 p.m.

Schools were not under an official lockdown, and students being picked up by parents and guardians were allowed to leave, but buses were not dropping off students, and student drivers were being kept at the schools.

Due to an active situation in the city of Garrett, and out of an abundance of caution, Garrett Keyser Butler schools will only be releasing students directly to parents/guardians. At this time, our buses will not be dropping off students and our student drivers and walkers will not be released. Portion of an email sent to families in the school system

“We apologize for any inconvenience, rest assured that your students are safe within our school building and we will continue to keep you updated,” the email read.