MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police Sergeant uses a police vehicle to stop a nineteen-year-old from running and shooting at officers.

The incident happened on June 23, a little before 8:00 a.m. As officers were called to the area of the 3000 block of Mock Avenue in search of nineteen-year-old Tarron Conwell.

According to the report, Conwell had active warrants and was needed for questioning for an unrelated case. When Conwell noticed the officers, it was reported that he fled on foot.

Conwell’s firearm recovered at the scene

Officers stated that during the chase Conwell pulled out a 9mm handgun and began firing at officers. Deputy Carter Smithson used his department-issued sidearm to exchange gunfire.

The report states that Sergeant Tim Mitchell used his department-issued police vehicle to protect the other officers and to stop Conwell.

Neither officer was injured during the incident. Conwell was taken to a local hospital where he was later transferred to an area hospital. The report did not say what his injuries were, he is listed in stable condition currently.

The incident is still under investigation.