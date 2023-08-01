FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is currently accepting applications for a regional dispatcher position at the Fort Wayne Post.

The primary job of a police dispatcher is to “receive, record and accurately dispatch information to police personnel,” according to ISP.

ISP requires any applicants to have a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be able to stay seated in a confined area for long periods of time.

Pay starts at $47,320 per year, according to ISP, and pay may be adjusted based on education, experience and training.

Those interested in applying can only do so online and have until the deadline on Aug. 11 to submit an application.