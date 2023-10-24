DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 69 that injured a pedestrian Saturday night.

Just after 9 p.m., officers began investigating reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on I-69 southbound near the 323 mile-marker under the Dekalb County CR 68 overpass, according to a release from ISP.

The injured man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said, and the driver reportedly left the scene in their vehicle before troopers arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has specific information on the involved driver or vehicle, is asked to reach out to ISP Trooper Blake Kugler at (260) 432-8661.