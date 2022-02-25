INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal aiming to repeal Indiana’s handgun permit requirement was at least temporarily sidelined in Legislature amid ongoing objections of major law enforcement groups and officials, including the head of the State Police.

The Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bill late Wednesday after three GOP senators joining committee Democrats in approving an amendment that a Republican supporter said “guts the bill completely.”

Senate leaders killed that particular bill Thursday, but said the issue would still be debated and possibly adopted in the final weeks of this year’s legislative session.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter was pointed in saying that if lawmakers “support this bill, you will not be supporting us.”