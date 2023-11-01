GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting in which an officer fatally shot a man from Sims who is accused of making threats with a pellet gun and throwing knives at officers.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Swayzee Police Department responded to the area of Howard Street and Washington Street in Sims around 7:40 Wednesday night. They received a report of a man armed with a pellet gun, threatening to shoot a car.

The Swayzee officer arrived first and located the male subject, identified as 27-year-old Brandon T. Decker of Sims. Decker was holding what appeared to be a rifle. The officer requested assistance, and a Grant County deputy arrived shortly after.

Decker was ordered to drop the weapon and he complied. Police say as officers attempted to place Decker into custody, he pulled a knife from his pocket. The Grant County deputy deployed his Taser but it was ineffective. Decker started throwing knives in the direction of the officers, and the Grant County deputy fired his handgun.

Despite life-saving measures attempted by the deputy, police officer and responding paramedics, Decker died from his injuries. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The Grant County deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, which is standard operating procedure for an officer involved in a shooting.

Findings will be provided to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.