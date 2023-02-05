MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Marion. Details are limited at this time.

Marion Police responded to the 1500 block of South Florence Street Sunday morning on reports of shots fired. While investigating the call, police said they started to chase a person.

An officer was then involved “in a police action shooting in the 3000 block of South Curfman Road,” according to police.

Once the shooting happened the Marion Police Department said ISP secured the scene and took over the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.