LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash in LaGrange Wednesday that involved an on-duty deputy with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

According to ISP, the LCSD deputy was traveling northbound on Detroit Street near Dollar General to assist another officer when a car turned south out of the Dollar General Parking lot and directly into the path of the deputy’s car.

The deputy’s car then struck the other vehicle on the driver’s side before running off the road and striking a tree, according to ISP.

The driver of the other car, 80-year-old Lillian Jagoda, and her passenger, 87-year-old Barbara Ebert, were both taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Authorities also transported the deputy to the hospital and transferred his K-9 partner to a local vet.

ISP did not know the conditions of anyone involved, but ISP said that the use of seatbelts and proper airbag deployment are believed to have limited the severity of the injuries.

ISP also said it does not believe drugs or alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.