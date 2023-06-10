ELWOOD, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police are investigating a Friday shooting that involved an officer.

Just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday June 9, Elwood officers responded to an alleged domestic battery between the 1300 and 1400 block of South L St.

According to the ISP release, when officers got to the scene, they learned that suspect fled to a wooded area. After a couple hours of searching for the suspect, 26-year old Dakota McCreary of Noblesville was spotted near the 1200 block of South J St.

ISP recovered the firearm at the scene

When officers located McCreary, they belived he was holding a firearm. The release states that offciers gave McCreary multiple verbal commands to drop the firearm. McCreary disregarded the warnings and pointed his firearm at officers.

Officers report that Patrolman Keegan Russell fired his department issued rifle at least twice, striking McCreary at least once.

The Elwood Police Officers recieved no injuries and were both wearing body cameras.

McCreary was treated for his injuries and transported to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

This incident remains under investigation.