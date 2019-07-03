Indiana State Police increase patrols around July 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — You could see more Indiana State troopers out this July 4 holiday.

State Police said Wednesday it will have extra patrols on Indiana roadways around the holiday in an effort to limit crashes and halt impaired driving. The added patrols will come under the Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) and DUIEP (Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project) federally funded programs.

Troopers will look for distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and drivers and passengers not buckled up, the agency said. Last year during the three-day Independence Day holiday period, there were 1,623 crashes that resulted in 396 injuries and six fatalities.

State police urge drivers to:

avoid driving distracted

avoid tailgating

use turn signals

obey the speed limit

make sure everyone is buckled up

don’t drive impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone who spots an impaired driver is asked to call 911 and give the vehicle’s description, location and direction of travel, and license plate, if possible.