FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police investigator conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Fort Wayne submitted their findings to the Allen County Prosecutor, an ISP spokesman told WANE 15.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed it received the completed investigation on Monday.

The shooting happened on November 19 near Winchester Road and Babcock Lane. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill and resulted in Officer Mark Guzman taking five days of mandated administrative leave.

Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15 Guzman has since returned to work as a patrol officer.

FWPD added that its internal investigation being completed by its Administrative Shooting Team isn’t finished yet. Once it is, those findings will be submitted to Chief Steve Reed, an FWPD spokesman said.

According to Fort Wayne police, Guzman shot at Warren-Hill when he believed she was trying to hit him with her car. Guzman was an officer at the scene where 911 callers indicated a gold car had hit someone and was “banging into buildings.”

A WANE 15 request to the City of Fort Wayne for the body-camera footage of the incident was denied. The video was cited as an investigatory record.

The chief of staff for the Allen County Prosecutor’s office anticipates a news release regarding the shooting being sent out once all of the information has been received and reviewed.