FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday, Indiana State Police wrapped up its investigation into the April crash where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck driven by an on-duty Fort Wayne Police officer.

ISP confirmed the information was reviewed by local crash reconstructionists, and it was also peer-reviewed by other state police reconstructionists.

Henry Najdeski (Credit to Barrett McNagny LLP)

The next step is for the information to be sent to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for review. As of Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office did not yet have any information.

On April 19, Henry Najdeski was crossing Main Street at the intersection with Calhoun when he was hit by a truck driven by Sgt. Joshua Hartup, who was making a left turn.

A camera mounted outside a government building captured the crash.

FWPD Sgt. Joshua Hartup organized an annual baseball game between Fort Wayne Police officers and Fort Wayne firefighters.

Najdeski died days later in a hospital from his injuries. The Allen County Coroner said the cause of his death was from multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash and ruled the death an accident.

Records released by FWPD showed Hartup had a history of crashes in squad cars. He returned to duty the day after the crash.