KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly intoxicated driver was arrested on Halloween night after driving on the wrong side of the road and hitting a state trooper’s car.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper on US 41 near Hart Street said he saw an SUV headed north in the southbound lanes around 11:15 p.m. The trooper drove through the grassy median, turned on his emergency lights and stopped in the passing lane to block the path of the oncoming SUV, according to the release.

The trooper said the driver slowed down but hit the front end of the patrol car, causing minor damage.

Police identified the driver as 61-year-old Vanessa Gadsden of Vincennes.

Police said in the release Gadsden displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. An initial chemical test revealed she was under the influence of cannabinoids and oxycodone, according to the release, and a blood sample was sent to the Indiana Department of Toxicology for further evaluation.

Gadsden was preliminarily charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, both Class A misdemeanors.

Gadsden was taken to the Knox County Jail and is being held on bond, police said in the release.