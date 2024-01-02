FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, two newly appointed probationary troopers with Indiana State Police (ISP) reported to the Fort Wayne Post to begin additional training.

Trooper Anthony Gerardot (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

The new troopers — 28-year-old Anthony Gerardot and 24-year-old Ryan Hale — have been assigned patrol duties across Adams, Blackford, Jay and Wells counties, which will begin once each trooper has completed field training.

Field training consists of a three-month period where each trooper will work alongside a “seasoned trooper trainer,” according to ISP.

Trooper Gerardot is an Allen County native who graduated from New Haven High School in 2013, and Trooper Hale is a native of Daleville, Indiana, who graduated from Huntington University in 2022.

Trooper Ryan Hale (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

Prior to joining ISP, Trooper Gerardot served in the Indiana National Guard and worked as a professional driver, while Trooper Hale served as a confinement officer at the Huntington County Jail for around six months.

Troopers Gerardot and Hale were two of 28 probationary troopers who graduated from ISP’s 84th Academy Class on Dec. 21, 2023.

Graduates of the 84th Academy Class completed more than 1,100 hours of training across numerous fields.