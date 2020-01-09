Indiana sees higher flu activity than last year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana is one of 34 states the Center for Disease Control (CDC) says is seeing high levels of flu activity. The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting flu cases are higher now than this time last year. RediMed Staff Physician Dr. Steven Ross said that is the case in Allen County as well.

“Our volumes are up and some of that’s due to the flu but more of it’s due to some if the respiratory bugs,” said Ross.

It is not the biggest problem they are dealing with right now but Ross said it is getting bigger. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, reported flu cases in our area, District 3, nearly doubled from the last week of December to the first week of January. Overall flu cases in the state are up from past years and Ross said we are seeing one flu strand in particular peak earlier than normal.

“It’s a little different this year. We’re seeing more of the Influenza B as opposed to Influenza A which has kind of been responsible for all the epidemics in the past.”

Ross expects the flu bug to stick around for a couple more months and said it will probably get worse than what is being seen now. To avoid any serious cases, he recommends people wash or sanitize their hands regularly. This is especially important when in public spaces like your job or stores. The flu is most often transferred when a person has coughed on you or someone you touched.

He also said it is not too late to get a flu shot. It may not stop you from getting the flu but it can lessen the impact.

“It’s a good precautionary thing and does prevent a lot of the cases of the flu. Some people may still get it even though they’ve had the vaccine. What we do hope is that the vaccine will make their symptoms a lot less.”

The CDC estimates that there have been around 6.4 million flu cases and 2,900 deaths nationwide so far this season. Nine of those deaths were reported in Indiana.